Short Interest in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Grows By 36.7%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the March 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000.

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $94.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atea Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

