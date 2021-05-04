Short Interest in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Declines By 16.2%

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,900 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 291,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Sidoti cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

In other AZZ news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 3,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $171,973.67. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $102,825.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at $454,848.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,973 shares of company stock worth $452,599 over the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AZZ by 1,623.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AZZ during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $53.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,642. AZZ has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.04 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AZZ will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings.

