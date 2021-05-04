Short Interest in Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Drops By 19.0%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS BCEKF traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,360. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. Bear Creek Mining has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $3.04.

BCEKF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bear Creek Mining from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bear Creek Mining in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

