Short Interest in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Increases By 39.0%

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the March 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NYSE:BYM opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.94. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $16.79.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 180,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 125,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.