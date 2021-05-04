Short Interest in Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Drops By 21.4%

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,100 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 146,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

CJREF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.87. 13,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%.

CJREF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

