Short Interest in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Decreases By 16.5%

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DASTY stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $233.31. 6,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $143.28 and a one year high of $238.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DASTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

