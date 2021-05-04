Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Declines By 23.7%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DPSGY traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.14. The company had a trading volume of 56,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,644. The company has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.08.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.156 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nord/LB raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

