Short Interest in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Expands By 32.6%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the March 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EH shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EHang during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new position in shares of EHang during the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

EH traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $23.36. The company had a trading volume of 42,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,657. EHang has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $129.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -139.94.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that EHang will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

