Short Interest in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Grows By 29.4%

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the March 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 655,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

EHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of EHC traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $85.46. The stock had a trading volume of 521,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.15 and a 200 day moving average of $79.87. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $58.99 and a twelve month high of $89.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

