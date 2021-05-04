Short Interest in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Declines By 15.8%

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 540,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 641,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of EFSC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,836. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,464.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $4,546,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,141,000 after purchasing an additional 221,100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 935,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,706,000 after acquiring an additional 52,907 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,040,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 469,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,403,000 after purchasing an additional 34,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 325,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 136,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

