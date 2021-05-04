Short Interest in EquiFin, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQUI) Grows By 36.4%

EquiFin, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQUI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EquiFin stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. EquiFin has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10.

EquiFin, Inc provides structured credit to small and mid-sized business enterprises in the form of accounts receivable funding and senior secured loans in the United States. Its financial instruments include time deposits, factored receivables and loans, notes receivables, and long-term debts. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Spring Lake, New Jersey.

