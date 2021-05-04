Short Interest in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Increases By 27.0%

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the March 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of GER traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 71,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,701. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 24,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

