Short Interest in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Grows By 24.5%

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,600 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the March 31st total of 324,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 152,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of ICL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.77. 378,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,961. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. Analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,159,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its position in ICL Group by 40.9% in the first quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,266,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 368,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

