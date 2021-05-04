Short Interest in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Decreases By 15.4%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the March 31st total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.3 days. Currently, 21.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.46. The company had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,512. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -28.95 and a beta of -1.12. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $102,828.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,058. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,492 shares of company stock worth $404,367 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

