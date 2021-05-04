Short Interest in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Increases By 34.6%

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the March 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE HTD traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $24.51. 116,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,336. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $24.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 15.9% in the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

