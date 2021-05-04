Short Interest in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Drops By 14.9%

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,600 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 462,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $1,674,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,424.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $986,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,383,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,596. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,797,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,876,000 after buying an additional 180,892 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,003,000 after buying an additional 31,556 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 724,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,020,000 after buying an additional 37,312 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,085,000 after buying an additional 106,964 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after buying an additional 294,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

MTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. CL King upped their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $79.05 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $81.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.56.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.91 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

