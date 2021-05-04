Short Interest in Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Drops By 15.3%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 151,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,284.0 days.

Shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $37.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.12.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

