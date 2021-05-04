Short Interest in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Drops By 17.4%

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SEAC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. 2,575,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,188,457. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.81.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 48.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SeaChange International will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEAC. Aegis began coverage on SeaChange International in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

In other news, Chairman Robert M. Pons bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 407,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAC. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in SeaChange International by 427.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 559,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 453,602 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 46,181 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 40.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

