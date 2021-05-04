Short Interest in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Drops By 27.4%

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the March 31st total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other SunLink Health Systems news, Director Christopher H. B. Mills sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher H. B. Mills sold 44,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $103,237.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.67% of SunLink Health Systems worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SunLink Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

SSY traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $2.87. 50,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,553. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.17. SunLink Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.33.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $10.15 million during the quarter.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.