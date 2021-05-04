Short Interest in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Grows By 21.1%

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,200 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 318,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Surmodics stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,040. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.68. Surmodics has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $770.09 million, a PE ratio of 695.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Surmodics will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRDX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 1,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $75,867.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $38,718.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $474,762. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Surmodics by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Surmodics during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Surmodics during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Surmodics by 2,409.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Surmodics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.