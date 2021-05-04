Short Interest in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Rises By 20.8%

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,910,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 6,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of TGNA stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. TEGNA has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $21.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.10 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

TGNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research raised their price target on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.