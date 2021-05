Short Interest in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Decreases By 24.4%

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 7,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil stock remained flat at $$7.92 during midday trading on Tuesday. 716,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,787. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 203,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 482,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 111,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.