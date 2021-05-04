Short Interest in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Decreases By 24.4%

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 7,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Telefônica Brasil stock remained flat at $$7.92 during midday trading on Tuesday. 716,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,787. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 203,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 482,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 111,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

