ShotSpotter (SSTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect ShotSpotter to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. ShotSpotter has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.72 million. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, analysts expect ShotSpotter to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.12 million, a P/E ratio of 146.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. ShotSpotter has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.20.

In related news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $98,187.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan R. Stewart acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,356. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,951 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

SSTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on ShotSpotter from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ShotSpotter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

