Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Acquires New Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MZA)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MZA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MZA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 63,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MZA opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $15.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in various investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and issued by Arizona and Puerto Rico.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MZA).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.