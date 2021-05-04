Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Buys New Stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in American National Group by 1,222.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American National Group during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in American National Group during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in American National Group during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in American National Group during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANAT stock opened at $116.90 on Tuesday. American National Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.27 and a 52 week high of $117.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

