Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 17,000 Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 26,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 795.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GDO opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $18.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

