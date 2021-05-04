Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 2,638.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 156,757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FLDR opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.93.

