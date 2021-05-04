Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of VLY stock opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.29. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $14.69.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.46.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.