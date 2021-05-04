Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the March 31st total of 3,900,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,743,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,045,000 after acquiring an additional 768,077 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,110,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,308,000 after acquiring an additional 556,450 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,404,000 after acquiring an additional 542,022 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,301,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,673,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Finally, Merk Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth about $4,339,000. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBSW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of SBSW stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,767,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,970. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $20.68.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

