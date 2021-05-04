Sierra Metals (SMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Sierra Metals to post earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The mining company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$99.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$96.09 million.

Sierra Metals stock opened at C$4.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of C$690.32 million and a P/E ratio of 24.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.76. Sierra Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.94 and a 52 week high of C$4.92.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

