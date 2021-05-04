SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SigmaTron International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,491 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.81% of SigmaTron International worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGMA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,139. The company has a market cap of $21.25 million, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.27. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services includes printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

