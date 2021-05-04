Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €57.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) has been given a €57.00 ($67.06) target price by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LIGHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Signify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €42.00 ($49.41).

Signify has a 52 week low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 52 week high of €36.06 ($42.42).

About Signify

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

