Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SIMO stock opened at $69.96 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $74.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.37%.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

