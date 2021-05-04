Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has $128.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $112.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SPG. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.94.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG opened at $123.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.50 and a 200-day moving average of $95.76. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $125.55. The company has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 660,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 138,786 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.