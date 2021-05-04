Simple Software Solutions Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $487,280.24 and approximately $712.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 186.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00033215 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001621 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,781,174 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

