Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Update

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,800 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sintx Technologies by 1,881.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 237,073 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sintx Technologies by 497.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sintx Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sintx Technologies during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SINT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.59. 991,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,841,884. Sintx Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.81.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 862.55% and a negative return on equity of 39.83%.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes silicon nitride ceramics in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based solutions for various medical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products.

