SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.940-1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE SITC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.82. The company had a trading volume of 80,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.50 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

SITC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of SITE Centers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

