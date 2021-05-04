SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.24

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.24 and traded as high as $1.31. SJM shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 4,475 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

SJM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

