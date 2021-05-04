Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.88.

SWKS stock opened at $176.34 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $96.73 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.99 and its 200 day moving average is $164.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $287,863,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,577,000 after buying an additional 653,981 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $84,675,000 after buying an additional 483,868 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $64,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,370,000 after buying an additional 351,859 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

