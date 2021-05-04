Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$33.00 to C$37.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Sleep Country Canada traded as high as C$35.60 and last traded at C$35.60, with a volume of 9929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.75.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.86.

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,939,292.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 20.70.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$248.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.81%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

