SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.06.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

NASDAQ SDC opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.10 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 110.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 376.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.