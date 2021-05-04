SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Gap Down to $10.63

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.63, but opened at $9.74. SmileDirectClub shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 167,319 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on SDC. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 2.82.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.10 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 110.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 376.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 27.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

