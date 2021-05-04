Smoothy (SMTY) Price Down 23.8% Over Last 7 Days

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. During the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $8.45 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00003010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Smoothy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00065646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.19 or 0.00268859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.30 or 0.01161693 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00032240 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.30 or 0.00729879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,067.46 or 0.99908222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap.

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.