Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 727,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,844 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Snap were worth $38,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Snap by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price target on Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $304,646.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278,873 shares in the company, valued at $80,083,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,469,463 shares of company stock worth $88,079,591.

SNAP stock traded down $5.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.66. 792,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,168,006. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $81.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

