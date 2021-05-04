So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Short Interest Update

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the March 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

SY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Get So-Young International alerts:

NASDAQ:SY traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 17,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,223. The company has a market cap of $921.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.25 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. So-Young International has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.08 million for the quarter. So-Young International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 1.42%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in So-Young International in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of So-Young International by 18,073.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 265,493 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of So-Young International by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after buying an additional 309,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. 27.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.