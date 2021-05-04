Societe Generale Reaffirms Buy Rating for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

STM traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,338. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $7,630,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth approximately $948,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

