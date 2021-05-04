Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%.

Shares of NYSE:SOI opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. The company has a market cap of $527.16 million, a PE ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $69,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,091,156 shares of company stock worth $13,250,065 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

SOI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

