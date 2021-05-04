SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives $18.73 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SolarWinds by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 20,255 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth $10,835,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in SolarWinds by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth $1,082,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SWI opened at $17.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. SolarWinds has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.35 and a beta of 1.07.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Equities analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

