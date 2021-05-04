SolGold (LON:SOLG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.48

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.48 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 29.50 ($0.39). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 29.20 ($0.38), with a volume of 5,058,199 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 39 ($0.51) target price on shares of SolGold in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.34. The company has a market cap of £608.56 million and a P/E ratio of -48.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.99.

About SolGold (LON:SOLG)

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

