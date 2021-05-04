Sonora Investment Management LLC Buys 758 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,744 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.9% of Sonora Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $2,164,014,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Walmart by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $158,012,000 after acquiring an additional 653,581 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Walmart by 239.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 902,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $130,086,000 after buying an additional 636,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,299,000 after buying an additional 497,775 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.29. The stock had a trading volume of 27,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,964,563. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.03. The company has a market capitalization of $397.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

In other Walmart news, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.